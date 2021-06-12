Colorado Springs police arrested 34-year-old Jennifer Moss Saturday evening after she attempted to escape from her apartment.
The arrest came after officers responded to a report about a stolen Home Depot truck on Old Dutch Mill Road and found a man sleeping in the passenger seat, who told police that Moss was the driver of the vehicle.
Officers then went to the address of an apartment associated with Moss, who attempted to flee from police after they identified themselves by jumping out of the back window of her second-story apartment.
After apprehending Moss, officers took her to a nearby hospital so she could be treated for injuries she sustained while jumping through the window. Police said that in addition to summons for obstruction of justice and driving on a revoked license, Moss will be served with her previous warrants when she is released from the hospital, which police said will likely be Saturday.