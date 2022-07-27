A Colorado Springs woman accused of operating a prostitution ring out of her massage parlor pleaded not guilty to all charges on Wednesday morning, despite a plea deal being offered by the prosecution.

Shirley Briar Rose King - also known as Akira Summers - is facing five charges, including pimping, prostitution and attempted pimping. The prosecution has a plea deal several times over the past few months, with the most recent offer requiring a guilty plea to attempted pimping, a class 4 felony. The prosecution noted that the plea deal came with a required three years of supervised probation.

With her not-guilty plea, King, 31, will have the plea deal offer revoked, the prosecution told the court.

Pimping is a class 3 felony and carries a punishment of four to 12 years in prison and up to $750,000 in fines, per Colorado law.

A jury trial date was set for Nov. 28 for King in Colorado's 4th Judicial District Court .

King became a person of interest to the police in November 2020 when officers were notified that she was running an illegal business at Sutra Healing Center in south Colorado Springs. The information launched a nearly yearlong investigation into King's business, where police found a ledger believed to detail illegal activities; a detective also went undercover at the massage parlor.

Upon speaking with King, the detective learned she had several of the girls she employed perform in sex acts with clients and that she kept a portion of the earnings, according to the arrest affidavit. When the detective suggested King was pimping the girls, she remarked that she served as a “life coach,” the affidavit said.

King was arrested on Sept. 22 and went on to post the $10,000 bond for her release.

The undercover investigation into King ran into controversy when it was revealed she allegedly gave the detective a massage featuring a “body slide,” an act during which both participants are nude and engage in close physical contact. The detective paid King for the massage, officials said.

“As soon as this was brought to my attention, I immediately halted all investigations of this nature,” then-police Chief Vince Niski said at the time. “This tactic does ‘cross the line’ when it comes to investigative strategies.”

Before her jury trial, King will be back in court for a motions hearing on Sept. 7.