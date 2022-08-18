Vanessa Lavaty, who allegedly hired a hit man to kill her ex-fiancé in May, formally pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder after deliberation on Thursday.

Prosecution established probable cause to take Lavaty to trial during an Aug. 4 hearing with the help of witness testimony presented by an undercover detective who went by “Josh” during the investigation.

Lavaty allegedly hired Josh — posing as a hit man — to kill Timothy Hanes, 46, three days before a hearing over shared custody of Lavaty's and Hanes' 2-year-old daughter.

Four months before the alleged deal was made, Lavaty asked her then-boyfriend, Marty Jorgenson, 50, for help finding a person to kill Hanes. Her requests persisted, allegedly making comments such as, “I want his a-- buried,” and “I really want this f----- dead,” according to previous reporting by The Gazette.

The detective said police became involved with the investigation after Jorgenson came to the Colorado Springs Police Department on May 16, concerned about Lavaty’s requests.

That night, Lavaty and Jorgenson met Josh at a Taco Bell east of downtown Colorado Springs to discuss her ex-fiancé’s schedule, address and vehicle and to provide photographs.

The detective said in testimony that he “gave her opportunities to not move forward with it.”

A price of $4,000 was agreed upon, he said, adding that Lavaty handed Josh $500 in cash as down payment and a Discover credit card, which was to be charged for the remaining $3,500 after the “deed was done.”

Josh, posing as an employee at an auto repair shop, said he was to do repairs on Lavaty’s car and upcharge the services.

Lavaty allegedly said she did not care how the murder was committed but was specific about timing. According to the detective’s testimony, Lavaty didn’t want the murder to occur when Hanes had custody of their daughter. She also wanted it to happen when she was at home, where security-camera footage could provide her with an alibi.

The detective said he asked Lavaty if she still wanted to go through with it when she became emotional during the meeting, but she attributed the emotion to her daughter being involved in the situation.

Josh called Lavaty the following day to confirm that she hadn't changed her mind about the agreement. "Deal," she allegedly said.

Lavaty previously posted $75,000 bond and is out on bail. Due to her pleading not guilty, Lavaty is set to be tried by jury on Dec. 12.