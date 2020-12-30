A Colorado Springs woman who died last fall after being found unresponsive at an Ivywild motel was beaten and strangled, police said Wednesday in reporting the city's record-tying 38th homicide of the year.
An autopsy determined that Elena Alinj, 23, died after an assault at the Sun Springs Motel, 1411 Nevada Ave. Her death matches a record for homicides set in 2018 in Colorado Springs and is 40% over the 24 homicides that were reported here in 2019.
Alinj was unresponsive early Sept. 28 in a room at the Sun Springs Motel, 1411 S. Nevada Ave., when police responded to a call for medical assistance. Alinj’s boyfriend was also in the room, police said.
When a hospital examination found multiple injuries on Alinj’s body, police returned to the hotel, where detectives questioned her boyfriend and searched the scene, according to a police report.
Alinj died from her injuries the next day, police said. The El Paso County Coroner’s Office completed the autopsy Sept. 30 but initially classified the results as “pending.” The final coroner’s report, released to police on Dec. 7, found that Alinj died of "blunt force injuries" and strangulation, according to police.
No arrests have been made in Alinj’s killing, and that detectives are still “actively working” the investigation.
Prior to 2018, the city's record for homicides was 32, set in 2011 and 2017.
Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call police at 719-444-7000. Callers who wish to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.