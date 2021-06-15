= Road Closure 12 a.m.-noon
Courtesy of the City of Colorado Springs

Those commuting downtown in Colorado Springs should plan ahead as several streets will be shut down for the Colorado Springs Western Street Breakfast on Wednesday morning, a city news release announced.

The event offers $5 breakfasts from 5:30-9 a.m. with music performances, dress-up contests and a grand procession.  

Road closures for the event include:

  • Midnight to noon:
    • Pikes Peak Avenue, between Cascade Avenue and Nevada Avenue (Nevada will remain open)
    • Tejon Street, between Kiowa Street and Colorado Avenue
  • 4:30 a.m. – 9 a.m.
    • Pikes Peak, between Nevada and Corona Street (Nevada will remain open)
  • 5-10 a.m.
    • Weber Street, between Kiowa and Colorado 

Street parking meters begin at 7 a.m. and handicap parking for the event will be available on Cascade in front of Phantom Canyon Brewing Co., the release said.

Fireworks ban lifted for unincorporated El Paso County despite upcoming high temps
Colorado Springs weather: Record-breaking high expected Tuesday as heat wave continues
Construction crews race the clock to finish Pikes Peak Summit Visitor Center

719-476-1623

@JessySnouwaert

Tags

Load comments