Those commuting downtown in Colorado Springs should plan ahead as several streets will be shut down for the Colorado Springs Western Street Breakfast on Wednesday morning, a city news release announced.
The event offers $5 breakfasts from 5:30-9 a.m. with music performances, dress-up contests and a grand procession.
Road closures for the event include:
- Midnight to noon:
- Pikes Peak Avenue, between Cascade Avenue and Nevada Avenue (Nevada will remain open)
- Tejon Street, between Kiowa Street and Colorado Avenue
- 4:30 a.m. – 9 a.m.
- Pikes Peak, between Nevada and Corona Street (Nevada will remain open)
- 5-10 a.m.
- Weber Street, between Kiowa and Colorado
Street parking meters begin at 7 a.m. and handicap parking for the event will be available on Cascade in front of Phantom Canyon Brewing Co., the release said.