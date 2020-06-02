The annual Colorado Springs Western Street Breakfast, held downtown during rodeo season since 1936, has been postponed from June 17, possibly until later this summer.
Held in conjunction with the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo, now tentatively rescheduled for Aug. 19-22, the street breakfast draws several thousand in Western attire for live entertainment and an outdoor breakfast cooked by Fort Carson soldiers. It is a fundraising event for area military and their families.
It will be rescheduled to fit current COVID-19 restrictions on large public gatherings, according to a spokesperson.
A decision could be made by June 30 on the rodeo season events, the spokesperson said. This summer's Cheyenne Frontier Days and Greeley Stampede have been postponed until 2021.