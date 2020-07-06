The annual street breakfast that helps kick off the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo has been canceled due to concerns of spreading COVID-19, organizers announced Monday.
The Colorado Springs Western Street Breakfast is part of the Pikes Peak Range Rider's ride that traditionally runs during the same week of the rodeo, which also canceled its event last week due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The street breakfast, which is organized separately from the rodeo, has been prepared by Army and Air Force volunteers as far back as 1936, organizers said in a news release. Like the rodeo, the street breakfast also donates proceeds to the military and their families.
“We are disappointed to announce that we are canceling the 2020 Colorado Springs Western Street Breakfast in light of all of the challenges of late," said Kevin Kaveney, co-chair of the street breakfast, said in a statement. "This destination western heritage event has been going strong since 1936 and we look forward to putting on a wonderful fun celebratory event in 2021."
Despite this year's cancellation, organizers said that the street breakfast will be making a donation to Pikes Peak United Way "to support their efforts in the Colorado Springs community."