The city of Colorado Springs is weighing whether to gate Old Stage Road to reduce late-night shooting across private property, vandalism, lighting fireworks, dumping and other illegal activity.
Residents filled the cafeteria at Cheyenne Mountain Junior High School Thursday to hear about options that could deter illegal activity including a gate, more law enforcement patrol, additional signs about private property and camera surveillance to help with enforcement.
The most contentious solution, the gate, would close the road to westbound traffic late at night and potentially deter illegal dangerous shooting across private property and help prevent wildfires, proponents said. Opponents to a gate said it could be a major safety concern in the event of a fire.
“It is one of the absolute worst things you can do if there is a fire,” Tim Hoiles said.
Others didn’t want to see a gate put up because it would cut off access to legal activities at night and punish everyone for the actions of a few.
However, many people seemed to agree that the illegal shooting near private homes needs to end.
Old Stage Road resident Rachel Cronin said she experiences bullets coming across her property about four times a summer, and it is particularly common on holidays.
“On any holiday weekend, we brace ourselves,” she said.
In one case, the bullets came over her and her friends’ heads. After that incident, she bought 125 "no shooting" signs to educate people in the area they are near front yards.
Former City Councilman Richard Skorman said he was one of the people who proposed a gate to help address safety concerns he was hearing from El Paso County residents. He noted that law enforcement agencies responsible for the area, such as the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and the Forest Service, do not have the staff to patrol the area all the time. But a gate could help reduce illegal shooting that could start a fire that would likely travel down through the canyon.
“We can’t patrol it. Let’s try to protect it at least at late hours of the night,” he said.
Jim Herron, who lives above Helen Hunt Falls, said the gate along North Cheyenne Canyon Road at night helped address many of the same issues, including illegal shooting.
“The gate is the smartest thing I have seen,” he said.
Residents who live beyond the gate have a code to get in, he said.
The city doesn’t know exactly where a gate along Old Stage Road would go, but it would open to allow eastbound traffic to pass so no one would be trapped on the west side in the event of a fire, Traffic Engineer Todd Frisbie said.
The city is working on the issue at El Paso County’s request, Frisbie said. It is unknown whether the city or the county would manage the gate.
Another meeting on Old Stage Road issues has not been scheduled.