Police continue to search Tuesday for a Colorado Springs man accused of killing two men and wounding a third during a daylong crime spree last weekend.
Kyree Davon Howard-Walker, 27, is wanted on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated robbery, attempted aggravated robbery and menacing.
Police believe Howard-Walker's spree began when he fatally shot a man Saturday morning near Fort Carson and continued through the evening, when he shot at cars downtown, striking a driver in the face.
Here is a timeline of events according to information provided by the police and court records:
Saturday, Feb. 22
10:04 a.m. Police are called to a shooting in the parking lot of the Broadmoor Ridge Apartment Homes, 3893 Westmeadow Drive. There, they find a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim is transported to the hospital.
About the same time, a carjacking was reported about ½ mile east of the shooting in the 3700 block of Penny Point. A man stole a black Dodge Journey with the license plates 237-WKQ.
Shortly after, police receive reports of a shooting downtown near Wahsatch Avenue and Costilla Street. The shooter fired several shots, striking a driver in the face. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.
Police said the suspect stole a green Buick LeSabre with the license plates 350-UOM.
6:11 p.m. A man, who has not been identified, was fatally shot in the 4300 block of Fountain Springs Grove. Police said they believe the shooting to be linked to the previous shootings and carjackings.
Sunday, Feb. 23
Detectives are notified that the man shot in the 3700 block of Westmeadow Drive has died. As of Tuesday, authorities have not yet released his name.
Police issue an arrest warrant for Howard-Walker.
Monday, Feb. 24
Police found both stolen vehicles, but continue to look for Howard-Walker, according to spokesman Sgt. Jason Newton.
Court records obtained by The Gazette show that Howard-Walker was free on parole after the Colorado Supreme Court overturned a conviction stemming from a 2013 burglary.
According to records, Howard-Walker was sentenced to 13 years in prison for the burglary, which he said he didn’t commit. In 2017, the Colorado Court of Appeals denied his request for a re-trial. In July, the state Supreme Court reversed his conviction and ordered a new trial, citing an error in the appeals court’s decision.
Rather than going to trial again, Howard-Walker pleaded guilty in September to trespassing and was sentenced to five years in prison. He was paroled on Nov. 1, according to stat prison spokeswoman Annie Skinner.
Howard-Walker is between 5 feet, 8 inches to 6 feet tall, weighs between 180 and 200 pounds, has short, dark hair and light facial hair, police said. He was last seen wearing a dark short-sleeved shirt, blue jeans and light-colored shoes.
Anyone with information about Howard-Walker or the weekend’s crimes can call police at 444-7000 or Crime Stopper at 634-7867.
The Gazette’s Erin Prater, Tom Roeder, Mary Shinn and Lance Benzel contributed to this report.