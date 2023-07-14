Colorado Springs is forecast for muggy temps Friday and a slight chance of storms, with more rain on the radar in the weekend ahead, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Otherwise, expect sunny skies and a high near 86 degrees. Winds from the northwest are forecast to range from 5 to 15 mph.

A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for Colorado Springs and the surrounding area due to the chances of gusty winds, small hail and heavy rain.

“Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will be possible across the eastern mountain and southeast plains today (Friday) with potential for storms continuing across the plains through tonight. The main risks from the majority of storms today will be gusty outflow winds up to 45 mph, small hail and locally heavy rainfall,” the weather service said in its forecast.

Looking ahead to Friday night, there’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8-11 p.m. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a low bottoming out at 58 degrees.

Possibilities of rain and storms will continue Saturday before clearing up Sunday.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Saturday: There’s a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m. Expect partly sunny skies and a high of around 80 degrees.

Sunday: Sunny skies and a high of 90 degrees.

Monday: Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 93 degrees.

Tuesday: There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms heading into the afternoon. Otherwise, expect partly sunny skies and a high near 94 degrees.