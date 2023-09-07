Colorado Springs is forecast for hotter temps Thursday with highs in the upper 80s, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Expect sunny skies and a high of 88 degrees. Winds from the southeast are forecast to range from 5 to 10 mph.
Looking ahead into Thursday night, expect mostly clear skies and a low of 58 degrees. Winds from the southeast will remain at 5 to 10 mph.
Warm weather is expected to continue through the upcoming weekend, with a chance of showers returning Sunday.
Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Friday: Expect sunny skies and a high of 86 degrees.
Saturday: Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 87 degrees.
Sunday: There’s a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms heading into the afternoon. Expect partly sunny skies and a high of 77 degrees.
Monday: There’s a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms, with showers likely to continue through the afternoon. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a high of 69 degrees.
