Colorado Springs is forecast for hotter temps Thursday with highs in the upper 80s, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Expect sunny skies and a high of 88 degrees. Winds from the southeast are forecast to range from 5 to 10 mph.

Looking ahead into Thursday night, expect mostly clear skies and a low of 58 degrees. Winds from the southeast will remain at 5 to 10 mph.

Warm weather is expected to continue through the upcoming weekend, with a chance of showers returning Sunday.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Friday: Expect sunny skies and a high of 86 degrees.

Saturday: Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 87 degrees.

Sunday: There’s a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms heading into the afternoon. Expect partly sunny skies and a high of 77 degrees.

Monday: There’s a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms, with showers likely to continue through the afternoon. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a high of 69 degrees.