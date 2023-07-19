Colorado Springs is forecast for early afternoon thunderstorms Wednesday, with highs in the upper 80s, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

There’s a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Expect partly sunny skies and a high near 88 degrees. A light wind from the north is forecast to range from 5 to 10 mph.

A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for Colorado Springs and surrounding areas due to the possibility of heavy rainfall, strong winds, and hail.

"Lightning and gusty winds of 50 to 60 mph will be the main storm risks, and a few of the smaller storms may also produce some small hail and brief heavy rainfall,” the weather service said in its forecast.

“From I-25 eastward across the plains, storms will be stronger, with wind gusts over 60 mph, hail to gold ball size, and heavy rainfall possible.”

Looking ahead into Wednesday night, showers and thunderstorms are forecast to continue through 9 p.m. Expect mostly cloudy skies with a low bottoming out at 60 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Thursday: There’s a 90% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Expect a high of 83 degrees.

Friday: There’s a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms heading into the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 78 degrees.

Saturday: There’s a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms heading into the afternoon. Expect sunny skies and a high near 85 degrees.

Sunday: There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms heading into the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 89 degrees.