Colorado Springs is forecast for another wet weekend with chances of showers and thunderstorms littered throughout the extended forecast, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies for the majority of the day, and a high of 72 degrees. Winds from the north are forecast to range from 5-15 mph, picking up in intensity later in the day.

Looking into Friday night, there’s a 40% chance of showers and overnight thunderstorms. Expect mostly cloudy conditions and a low near 49 degrees.

Chances of showers increase Saturday, with thunderstorms likely in the late morning.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Saturday: There’s a 90% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9 a.m. Expect a high of 66 degrees.

Sunday: There’s a 80% chance of early morning showers, before 9 a.m., and between 9 a.m. and noon. Thunderstorms are likely later in the day. Expect a high near 69 degrees.

Monday: There’s a 90% chance of showers and thunderstorms, with a high of 69 degrees in the forecast.

Tuesday: There’s a slight chance of morning showers, with a 80% chance of showers in the afternoon. Expect a high of 72 degrees.