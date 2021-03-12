A wintry mix of freezing rain and mostly cloudy skies are likely Friday ahead of a massive winter storm that has the governor and other state officials warning Coloradans to stay home and safe this weekend.

As temperatures drop, forecasters predict freezing rain Friday before 2 p.m. with the possibility of rain and thunderstorms this evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Blizzard conditions are expected in northern El Paso County, the weather service said in its latest storm update. Heavy, wet snow is expected to start falling Friday night and continue through Sunday, the service said.

In Colorado Springs, snow is expected to start falling Saturday morning and continue through Sunday. Forecasters predict between seven and 17 inches could accumulate throughout the weekend.

The storm is expected to dump several feet of snow on parts of Colorado.

On Thursday, Gov. Jared Polis activated the Colorado National Guard starting noon Friday through Monday to respond to search and rescue requests.

“I urge you to stay home if it’s going to snow hard in your area so you don’t need them to rescue you,” the governor said in a tweet.

Here’s the National Weather Service's full forecast for the Pikes Peak region:

Friday: A slight chance of rain or freezing rain before 2 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., then a chance of rain showers after 5 p.m. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Rain showers, snow showers, and freezing rain likely before midnight, then freezing rain between midnight and 5 a.m, then snow showers and freezing rain after 5 a.m. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Saturday: Snow, possibly mixed with rain. Some thunder is also possible. High near 38. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible. In the evening, the snow could be heavy at times. Some thunder is also possible. Low around 27. New snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches possible.

Sunday: Snow. High near 37. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Throughout the night, new snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.