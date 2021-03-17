Gusty winds are expected along with some sunshine Wednesday in Colorado Springs, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Temperatures are likely to reach a high of 36 degrees Wednesday with partly sunny skies and winds between 15 to 25 mph, the agency said.
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 19 degrees with mostly clear skies and blustery winds between 15 and 20 mph decreasing to between 5 and 10 mph after midnight, the agency said.
Temperatures continue to warm up until Sunday along with clear dry skies.
"Slightly cooler weather is ahead for Sunday, as another storm potentially impacts us Sunday night into Monday with rain and snow possible," Gazette news partner KKTV reported.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 50 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 57 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 63 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph with a 30% chance of showers after noon.