Gusty winds, mid temperatures, and mostly sunny skies are forecast in Colorado Springs Friday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Aside from a mostly sunny afternoon Friday, temperatures will likely reach a high of 51 degrees with winds between 25 and 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph. The strongest gusts could reach 45 mph, the agency said.
Overnight skies are expected to be clear with a low of 28 degrees and winds between 10 to 15 mph then easing up to between 5 to 10 mph, the weather service said.
"We warm back up in time for the weekend with 60s in Colorado Springs and around 70 in Pueblo," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "Get out and enjoy because our next storm potential arrives for the work week!"
Weekend temperatures are expected to stay in the 60s until high winds kick in Sunday night and blow in rain and snow storms early next week, the agency said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 67 degrees. Light and variable winds between 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph. A 20% chance of showers after noon.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph. A chance of snow showers before 1 p.m., then a chance of rain showers. Chance of precipitation is 50%.