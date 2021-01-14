A high-wind warning was issued for Colorado Springs Thursday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
The warning is in effect until 5 p.m. as winds are expected to be between 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph.
Thursday temperatures are expected to reach a high of 42 degrees with sunny skies, the agency said.
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 16 degrees with mostly clear skies. Wind speeds could be between 15 and 20 mph with gusts as high as 40 mph.
Thursday is also likely to be breezy, the weather service said.
"Our highs reach the 40s for many on Friday with the wind finally lightening up over the course of the afternoon," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "Plan on a cool and mainly dry weekend with highs in the 40s for many."
The next chance of snow comes late Monday at a 30% chance.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Friday: Sunny with a high near 45 degrees. Breezy, with winds between 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 46 and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Sunny with a high near 45 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Monday: Partly sunny with a high near 43 degrees and winds around 10 mph. A 30% chance of snow showers after 11 a.m.