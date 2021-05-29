Colorado Springs residents should expect a wet Memorial Day weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
“The weather this holiday weekend looking less than ideal, to say the least,” said KKTV meteorologist Christina Sanjuan.
Saturday morning and early afternoon should be mostly sunny with a high in the low 70s, the weather service predicts. A 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms – some of them severe – is in the forecast for late Saturday afternoon.
“With any storm that forms Saturday, the main threats include large hail, damaging wind and heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding,” Sanjuan said.
Sunday and Monday offer more of the same, with rain showers throughout both days and temperatures reaching the mid-50s.