The wet start to June persists in Colorado Springs with chances of showers Wednesday and throughout the remainder of the week, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

There’s an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early afternoon Wednesday, mainly after 2 p.m. Expect cloudy skies and a high near 74 degrees. Winds from the northwest will range from 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast later in the day.

Looking into Wednesday night, there’s a 60% chance of thunderstorms, mainly before 10 p.m. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a high near 50 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Thursday: Expect partly sunny skies and a high near 74 degrees. There’s a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Friday: There’s a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms towards the afternoon. Expect partly sunny skies and a high near 75 degrees.

Saturday: There’s a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect partly sunny conditions and a high near 76 degrees.

Sunday: Expect partly sunny skies and a high near 70. There’s a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon.