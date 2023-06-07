010123-life-fav-parker 1.jpg

So many of my favorite images are my favorite because of the emotion I felt or what I was experiencing when I took the photo. This picture was taken at the end of a weeklong road trip that The Gazette videographer Skyler Ballard and I took over the summer. We were working on a long-term, seven-part series about the Colorado River and drought and water in the Western United States. After days of reporting on historic drought, we woke up very early to start our drive from Moab, Utah, back to Colorado Springs and as we came through the canyon, the river was bright orange with sediment from rain the night before, the sun was rising and a rainbow appeared. It was almost as if to remind us that there’s reason to be hopeful. — Parker Seibold

 Parker Seibold, The Gazette

The wet start to June persists in Colorado Springs with chances of showers Wednesday and throughout the remainder of the week, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

There’s an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early afternoon Wednesday, mainly after 2 p.m. Expect cloudy skies and a high near 74 degrees. Winds from the northwest will range from 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast later in the day.

Looking into Wednesday night, there’s a 60% chance of thunderstorms, mainly before 10 p.m. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a high near 50 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Thursday: Expect partly sunny skies and a high near 74 degrees. There’s a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Friday: There’s a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms towards the afternoon. Expect partly sunny skies and a high near 75 degrees.

Saturday: There’s a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect partly sunny conditions and a high near 76 degrees.

Sunday: Expect partly sunny skies and a high near 70. There’s a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon.

