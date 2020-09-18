Poor air quality, due to smoke from wildfires burning west of Colorado, is expected to linger in Colorado Springs on Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
An air quality quality alert for El Paso, Teller and Pueblo counties, among others, will be in effect until 9 a.m. Friday. Air quality alerts also were issued Thursday.
"If smoke is thick or becomes thick in your neighborhood you may want to remain indoors," the alert said. "This is especially true for those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young, and the elderly."
Friday's forecast includes a high of 83 degrees with wind between 5 and 15 mph. Overnight temperatures will drop into the 50's with a low of 54 degrees.
"Other than a breeze and a few clouds each afternoon, the pattern will be pretty standard through the weekend," Gazette news partner KKTV said. "Saturday and Sunday will be great days to get outside. Rain chances arrive Sunday afternoon for the mountains, then coverage increases as we head into the middle of next week."
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high of 86 degrees and winds between 5 and 15 mph.
Sunday: Sunny then a slight chance of thunderstorms with a high of 85 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph. Chance of rain and thunderstorms is 20% in the afternoon.
Monday: Sunny then slight chance of thunderstorms with a high of 84 degrees and winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain and thunderstorms is 20% in the afternoon and at night.
Tuesday: Sunny then a chance of showers with a high of 83 degrees and winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain and thunderstorms is 40% in the afternoon and in the evening.