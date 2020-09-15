Skies are expected to become a bit hazy in Colorado Springs for the next several days as smoke from West Coast wildfires settles in, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Pueblo predict.
Smoke is forecast to be thickest over northern Colorado and the Denver metro area, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.
Tuesday's forecast includes sunny skies and mild haze with a high of 86 degrees and breezes between 5 and 10 mph.
The rest of the week will continue with temperatures in the low 80s and mild winds in the afternoons.
At night this week, temperatures will drop into the low 50s with Tuesday reaching 50 degrees.
"A haze in front of the mountains will be likely," KKTV said. "Rain chances still appear minimal for the week, plan on quite a bit of sunshine."
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Wednesday: Widespread haze with a high of 81 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Thursday: Haze then sunny with a high of 83 degrees and winds between 10 and 15 mph.
Friday: Sunny with a high of 84 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny then a slight chance of thunderstorms with a high of 84 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph. Chance of rain and thunderstorms is 20% in the afternoon and at night.