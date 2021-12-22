Colorado Springs can expect “well above normal temperatures” Wednesday, the first full day of winter, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Residents can expect mostly sunny weather for their first full day of winter, with a temperature high around 60 degrees, the agency predicted. Winds ranging from 10 to 15 miles per hour are expected throughout the day.
A high of 60 degrees, said meteorologist Stephen Rodriguez, is "well above normal temperatures" for this time of year — usually around 44 degrees.
Overnight, the National Weather Service said, the city’s expected to see a low of around 27 degrees, with more winds. Rodriguez noted that on Wednesday, neighboring Fremont and Teller counties, including Rampart Range and Pikes Peak, had a red flag warning for gusty winds from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
On Thursday, mostly sunny weather is expected throughout the day, and the high predicted for the day is also around 60.
Friday promises more of the same, with a high around 61, and Rodriguez said the National Weather Service is “keeping an eye” on potentially gustier weather throughout the day. Those still hoping for a white Christmas are likely to be disappointed on Saturday, when the city’s expected to see a high of 53 and no precipitation.
Tuesday marked the 224th straight day without measurable snowfall in Colorado Springs, a streak that began May 11. The longest amount of time the city’s gone without measurable snow was 236 days in 2012 and 1946, according to the National Weather Service.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60 and winds 5 to 10 mph expected to become 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61, and breezy weather, with 15 to 20 miles per hour winds and gust as high as 30 miles per hour.
Christmas Day: Sunny, with a high around 53, and 10 to 15 mile per hour winds.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy weather is expected again, with winds from 10 to 20 miles per hour and gusts as high as 35 miles per hour.