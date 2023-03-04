Saturday is expected to be partly sunny with a high around 44 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Winds will likely range around 10-15 mph. The evening will be mostly clear with temperatures dropping to near 28 degrees.

Sunday will have higher temperatures and low humidity with winds ranging from 25-35. This will result in in a red flag warning for most of Sunday, from 11 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 56. Windy, with a west southwest wind 15-25 mph increasing to 25-35 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15-20 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 43. South southeast wind 10-15 mph.