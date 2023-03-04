Saturday is expected to be partly sunny with a high around 44 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Winds will likely range around 10-15 mph. The evening will be mostly clear with temperatures dropping to near 28 degrees.
Sunday will have higher temperatures and low humidity with winds ranging from 25-35. This will result in in a red flag warning for most of Sunday, from 11 a.m.- 7 p.m.
Strong winds, combined with low afternoon humidity levels and dry conditions will produce Critical Fire Weather conditions across the southeast Colorado Plains on Sunday. Use caution to avoid activities which could start a fire on Sunday. #cowx pic.twitter.com/u3Vd92pj3G— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) March 4, 2023
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 56. Windy, with a west southwest wind 15-25 mph increasing to 25-35 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15-20 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 43. South southeast wind 10-15 mph.