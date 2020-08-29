Colorado Springs will get a little bit of rain this weekend and cooler temperatures next week to help with the wildfires.
Severe storms will be possible Saturday over the plains, with the best chance south of highway 50. Hail up to the size of ping pong balls and wind gusts to 65 mph will be possible, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Storms will move across the San Luis Valley and the southern mountains early Saturday afternoon and across the I-25 corridor between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.
All thunderstorms will be capable of locally heavy rain, wind gusts to 45 mph and dangerous lightning. If a strong storm moves across the burn scars, flash flooding will be possible. The best chance for strong storms in the mountains will be between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
A high of 77 degrees is expected and precipitation between a tenth and quarter of an inch, with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
"This break from the heat carries on through much of next week," according to Gazette news partner KKTV. "Temperatures will hold in the 70s and 80s through Thursday. Storm chances will make another return on Tuesday."
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Saturday: Partly sunny then showers with a high of 77 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph. A 80% chance of precipitation in the afternoon and at night.
Sunday: Mostly sunny then a slight chance of thunderstorms with a high of 86 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.
Monday: Slight chance of thunderstorms then slight chance of showers with a high of 76 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and a 30% chance at night.
Tuesday: Chance of thunderstorms then chance of showers with a high of 68 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.