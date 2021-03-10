Wednesday is expected to be sunny and breezy in Colorado Springs ahead of what some meteorologist expect to be a massive storm, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Temperatures are likely to reach a high of 55 degrees Wednesday with sunny skies and winds between 10 and 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, the agency said.
Weather conditions Wednesday make for high fire danger so a red flag warning will be in effect between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., the weather service said.
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 24 degrees with partly cloudy skies and winds between 5 and 10 mph, the agency said.
Thursday cools down a bit then slight chances of snow appear Thursday night at a 20% chance. Predictions of snow increase throughout the weekend with a 90% chance of snow Saturday and multiple inches of accumulation possible.
"As of right now, the heaviest snow looks to favor the mountains, the Pikes Peak Region, Palmer Divide, and points to the north. Basically, areas from Colorado Springs northward are on the table for the heaviest snow," Gazette news partner KKTV reported.
The snow is expected to stick around until Sunday but the course of the storm is still uncertain, KKTV stressed.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A chance of snow before 3 p.m., then rain likely, possibly mixed with snow. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Saturday: Snow. Some thunder is also possible. High near 36 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36 degrees and breezy with winds between 15 to 20 mph and gusts up to 35 mph. A 50% chance of snow.