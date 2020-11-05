Colorado Springs continues a weather streak of sunny, warm and dry days Thursday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted.
Thursday is expected to reach a high of 73 degrees with sunshine and light breezes between 5 and 10 mph.
Overnight temperatures will drop to 41 degrees with clear skies and winds around 5 mph.
Gusty winds and particularly dry vegetation Friday make for high fire danger, the weather service reported.
Saturday night chances of rain and snow enter the forecast.
"We’ll feel more wind on Friday, then wind will pick up even more for Saturday ahead of our next strong cold front," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "The chance of rain/snow showers will impact areas west of I-25 late Saturday into Sunday."
Chance of precipitation is 40% Saturday night.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Friday: Mostly sunny with a high of 74 degrees and winds between 5 and 15 mph.
Saturday: Sunny with a high of 69 degrees and winds between 5 and 15 mph.
Sunday: Sunny with a high of 55 degrees and winds between 10 and 15 mph. A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 10 a.m., then a slight chance of rain showers between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. with a 20% chance of precipitation.
Monday: Mostly sunny with a high near 49 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph. A chance of rain and snow showers before 1 p.m., then a chance of rain showers between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers after 2 p.m. at a 30% chance.