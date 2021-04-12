Monday's cool and sunny weather is expected to take a turn overnight with a slight chance of snow, the National Weather Service in Pueblo forecasts.
Temperatures are likely to reach a high of 48 degrees with sunny skies and light breezes between 5 and 15 mph, the agency said
Overnight a 30% chance of snow kicks in around 4 a.m. with increasing clouds and a low of 29 degrees. Winds are expected to be between 5 and 15 mph, the weather service said.
Snow and rain are likely to continue throughout Tuesday into Wednesday, accumulation is expected to be no more than an inch over the next several days. By Wednesday, snow is likely to shift to rain showers until Thursday night when more snow enters the forecast, the agency said.
"A slushy inch or so is possible in the Pikes Peak region, with just rain in and near Pueblo," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "Beyond that... there are several more opportunities for rain and snow showers for the remainder of the week."
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of snow showers before 4 p.m., then a chance of rain showers. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph. A slight chance of snow showers before 10 a.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 10 a.m. and noon, then a chance of rain showers after noon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46 degrees and winds around 10 mph. Snow showers likely before 1 p.m., then rain and snow showers likely between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., then rain showers likely after 2 p.m. Chance of precipitation is 60%.