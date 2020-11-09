Chilly temperatures with clouds and wind are expected in the Pikes Peak region Monday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted.
The day's forecast is mostly cloudy with a dusting of snow possible especially after 1 p.m. There are higher chances of snow accumulation around Monument Hill, with up to one or two inches possibly falling in the evening. Chance of snow is 40% before 11 p.m. in the region.
Temperatures Tuesday are expected to reach a high of 45 degrees with an overnight low of 21 degrees.
The week will continue with temperatures in the 40s but clearer skies are expected from Tuesday into the weekend.
"Wind will be a concern each and every day this week so fire danger remains high," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "Our next chance of snow could be this weekend, but only for the mountains. Before that, we should rebound to the 50s and 60s for highs."
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Tuesday: Sunny with a high near 47 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny with a high near 49 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph.
Thursday: Sunny with a high near 46 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny with a high near 53 degrees and winds around 10 mph.