Temperatures in Colorado Springs are expected to warm up slightly Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicts.
Wednesday is likely to reach a high of 53 degrees with sunny skies and winds around 10 mph, the agency said.
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 25 degrees with mostly clear skies and winds between 5 and 10 mph.
The rest of the week, temperatures are forecast to be in the 40s and 50s with sunny and mostly sunny skies. Colorado Springs will remain dry until the weekend when slight chances of rain and snow are expected, the agency said.
"We stay cool and dry for Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 40s!" Gazette news partner KKTV reported.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Thursday: Sunny with a high near 52 degrees and winds around 5 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny with a high near 47 degrees and winds around 5 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high near 46 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 10 percent chance of showers after 5pm.
Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high near 35 degrees and wind around 5 mph. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.