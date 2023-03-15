Forecasted temperatures set to reach the high 60s Wednesday before chances of snow and chilly temps roll back into Colorado Springs for the rest of the week.

Expect partly sunny skies Wednesday, with a high of 68 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Looking into Wednesday night, there’s a 70% chance of precipitation, with less than an inch of accumulation expected. Expect a mix of rain and snow throughout the night. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast with a low of 26 degrees.

There’s an 80% chance of snow in the forecast for Thursday, mainly before 3 p.m., with the possibility of 1 to 2 inches of new snow accumulation.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Thursday: Snow, mainly before 3 p.m. Expect strong winds coming from the north with gusts reaching 35 mph. There’s a high of 36 degrees.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies, with a high of 38 degrees.

Saturday: There’s a 20% chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Expect partly sunny skies, with a high of 37 degrees.

Sunday: Partly sunny skies, with a high of 41 degrees. There’s a 20% chance of snow in the afternoon.