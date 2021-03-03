Wednesday's warm and sunny weather in Colorado Springs is expected to be cut short by an incoming storm Thursday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicts.
Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 60 degrees with sunny skies and winds between 5 to 10 mph Wednesday, according to the weather service.
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 29 degrees with mostly clear skies and light winds around 5 mph, the agency said.
Thursday is likely to bring rain, snow and strong breezes, the weather service said. But little to no snow accumulation is expected.
"A few rumbles of thunder will be possible out east tomorrow across the Plains," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "Rain will change to snow for most overnight Thursday into Friday."
Friday warms back up and the weekend is expected to see temperatures in the 60s again, the weather service said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Thursday: A chance of rain and snow showers before noon, then rain showers between noon and 5 p.m., then rain and snow showers after 5 p.m. Some thunder is also possible. High near 47. Breezy, with a light and variable winds between 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 55 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 60 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.