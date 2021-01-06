A mild and chilly Tuesday is expected in Colorado Springs, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicts.
Temperatures are likely to reach a high of 46 degrees with sunshine and winds around 10 mph, the agency said.
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 17 degrees with mostly clear skies and breezes around 5 mph.
The rest of the week's weather is expected to be a mixture of sunshine and clouds with temperatures in the 40s and snow likely Saturday, the weather service said. No more than an inch of snowfall is expected Saturday.
"Right now, it is not looking like anything major, outside minor accumulations and a bit of wind," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "It looks like the best snow accumulation will favor areas to the southwest of Pueblo, in the Wet and Sangre de Cristo Mountains."
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high near 48 degrees and winds around 5 mph.
Friday: Sunny with a high near 42 degrees and winds around 5 mph.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 33 degrees and winds around 5 mph. A 40% chance of snow showers, mainly after 11 a.m.
Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high near 35 degrees and winds around 5 mph.