Colorado Springs is putting the cold in the past with warmer weather and sunny skies forecast for Wednesday and later in the week.

Expect mostly sunny conditions Wednesday with a high reaching 42 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Looking into Wednesday night, clear skies are forecast with a low of 14 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Groundhog Day: Sunny skies with a high reaching 46 degrees.

Friday: Sunny, with a high of 53 degrees.

Saturday: Sunny skies in forecast with a high of 54 degrees.

Sunday: Expect mostly sunny conditions with a high reaching 55 degrees.