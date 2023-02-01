Colorado Springs is putting the cold in the past with warmer weather and sunny skies forecast for Wednesday and later in the week.
Expect mostly sunny conditions Wednesday with a high reaching 42 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Looking into Wednesday night, clear skies are forecast with a low of 14 degrees.
Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Groundhog Day: Sunny skies with a high reaching 46 degrees.
Friday: Sunny, with a high of 53 degrees.
Saturday: Sunny skies in forecast with a high of 54 degrees.
Sunday: Expect mostly sunny conditions with a high reaching 55 degrees.