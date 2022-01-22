Cooler temperatures will persist for Saturday leading to a slight warmup before a chance of snow Monday night into Tuesday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo forecasts.
The high temperature for a sunny Saturday will be around 41 degrees with a wind blowing 5 to 10 miles per hour. The low temperature for Saturday night will be around 23 degrees also with a 5-to-10 mile-per-hour wind, the national weather services predicts.
Sunday is also expected to be sunny with a high temperature around 48 degrees and a wind blowing 5 to 10 miles per hour. The low temperature for Sunday night is 24 degrees with the wind blowing at a similar speed.
Monday, temperatures will bump up slightly to a high of 49 before giving way to a 40% chance for snow after midnight.
Tuesday: 40% chance of snow showers before noon. Partly sunny. High temperature near 35 degrees. Wind blowing 5 mph.