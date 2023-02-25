Saturday is expected warm up compared to the past chilly week, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo,
It will likely be partly sunny with a high around 56. There will be light wind throughout the day ranging from 5-10 mph. The evening is expected to cool down to a low of 29. Sunday has a possibility of both rain and snow showers.
Strong southwest winds gusting to as high as 65 mph are possible on Sunday. Quick bursts of snow are also possible with the heaviest amounts over the eastern San Juans. Weak thunderstorms over the plains on Sunday? Seems like it. #COwx #Colorado pic.twitter.com/gwr2Wrp6Rh— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) February 25, 2023
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Sunday: A slight chance of rain showers between 2pm and 4pm, then a slight chance of snow showers after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.