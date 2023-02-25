Saturday is expected warm up compared to the past chilly week, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo,

It will likely be partly sunny with a high around 56. There will be light wind throughout the day ranging from 5-10 mph. The evening is expected to cool down to a low of 29. Sunday has a possibility of both rain and snow showers.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Sunday: A slight chance of rain showers between 2pm and 4pm, then a slight chance of snow showers after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.