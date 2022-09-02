The early days of Labor Day weekend will be sunny with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms before clearing away Sunday, according to the National Weather service — which could affect parts of this weekend's annual Labor Day Lift Off festivities.
Friday will be mainly sunny in Colorado Springs, with a high near 89. North-northwest winds between 5 and 15 mph are predicted, becoming east-northeast in the afternoon. There is a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy before gradually becoming mostly clear with a low around 57, according to the weather service. East-northeast winds between 5 and 15 mph are expected Friday evening.
Saturday will be sunny with a high near 85 and a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Winds will blow north between 5 to 15 mph, becoming south-southeast in the afternoon, according to the agency.
The chance for showers and thunderstorms continues until 7 p.m. Saturday evening. It will be mostly clear, with a low around 54. South-southeast winds blowing 10 to 15 mph are expected before becoming west-southwest winds blowing 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
The wind speeds could determine the chances of balloons lifting off during this weekend's Labor Day Lift Off balloon festival. For the balloons to take flight, wind speeds must be below 8 mph on the surface, with zero rain or thunder, officials have said. There must also be enough visibility to see 5 miles.
Winds are expected to blow between 5 and 15 mph on Sunday and on Labor Day.
Here's this weekend's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 89. North-northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming east-northeast in the afternoon.
Saturday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 85. North wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south-southeast in the afternoon.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 88. West wind 5 to 15 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.
Monday, Labor Day: Sunny, with a high near 89. West-northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.