Colorado Springs residents can expect a high near 85 and sunny skies Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. There is a 40% chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m.
The chance for rain continues into the night, with a 30% chance mainly before 7 p.m. Lows will near 55.
Another warm and above average temperature day is expected across southeastern Colorado this afternoon. Rain showers and thunderstorms will increase in coverage as well this afternoon. Some storms could be strong to severe across the eastern plains. #cowx pic.twitter.com/0SKXksi6sb— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) August 31, 2022
Winds are from the north at 5-15 mph becoming south in the morning. In the evening and into the night, those are expected to remain south, but become north northwest after midnight.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 85. North wind 5-15 mph becoming south in the morning.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 88. North northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the morning.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Northwest wind 10-15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 84. North northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming south southeast in the morning.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 86. South southwest wind 10-15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 85. North wind 10-15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.