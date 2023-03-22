Colorado Springs forecast calls for a warm and windy Wednesday with a slight chance of showers on the radar for the late morning and early afternoon.

There’s a 20% chance of precipitation, mainly between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., with winds rolling in from the southwest, ranging from 5 to 35 mph, increasing gradually throughout the day. Otherwise expect mostly sunny conditions with a high near 59 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Looking into Wednesday night, expect areas of blowing dust, mainly before 8 p.m. Expect mostly clear conditions, with a low bottoming out at 29 degrees. Winds from the northwest will range from 20 to 30 mph, possibly getting as high as 50 mph.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Thursday: Expect increasing clouds, with a high of 53 degrees.

Friday: There’s a 30% chance of snow showers, mainly after noon. Expect mostly cloudy conditions otherwise, with a high of 49 degrees.

Saturday: There’s a 20% chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast with a high of 44 degrees.

Sunday: There’s a 50% chance of snow showers. Expect mostly cloudy conditions, with a high of 36 degrees.