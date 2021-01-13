Wednesday is expected to be a mildly warm day in the Pikes Peak Region, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicts.
Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 57 degrees with mostly sunny skies and winds between 10 and 15 mph, the agency said.
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 26 degrees with partly cloudy skies and gusty winds that could blow dust. Wind speeds could be between 15 and 30 mph after midnight with gusts as high as 45 mph.
Thursday is likely to be breezy with some gusts up to 35 mph, the weather service said.
"A cold front roars through Thursday morning," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "As it does so, we will see wind gusts over 40 mph and temperatures dropping through the day. We should only manage the 30s and 40s in the afternoon with a pretty significant wind chill as winds stay strong all day."
The rest of the week's temperatures will hover in the 40s with a slight chance of snow Saturday.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Thursday: Sunny with a high near 41 degrees and winds around 20 mph and gusts as high as 35 mph.
Friday: Sunny with a high near 46 degrees and winds between 10 and 15 mph.
Saturday: Partly sunny with a high near 44 degrees and winds around 5 mph. A 20% chance of snow showers after 11 a.m.
Sunday: Sunny with a high near 43 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.