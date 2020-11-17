Warm, dry weather makes for high fire danger in the Pikes Peak Region Tuesday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicts.
Tuesday is expected to be sunny with a high of 67 degrees and winds around 5 mph.
Overnight temperatures will likely drop to 38 degrees with mostly clear skies.
Wednesday the risk of fire danger will grow as winds pick up speed and temperatures climb into the 70s.
"We drop back to the 50s and 60s by Friday. Snow showers will be possible Saturday and Saturday night," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "There is still a bit of flexibility in this forecast and we have a few days between now and our next chance for snow."
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 70 degrees and winds between 5 and 15 mph.
Thursday: Sunny with a high near 69 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny with a high near 60 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny with a 40% chance of showers and a high near 46 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.