Tuesday is expected to be warm and mild in Colorado Springs with temperatures reaching into the 60s, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Expect mostly sunny skies with temperatures reaching a high of 61 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph, according to the weather service.
Overnight temperatures should drop to a low of 18 with mostly cloudy skies, widespread freezing fog and light winds between 5 and 10 mph. There is a slight chance of snow and freezing drizzle after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%. New amounts of precipitation will be less than a tenth of an inch, the agency said.
Wednesday morning's commute could be hazardous because of icy roads from overnight rain and snow. Wednesday night more snow is expected with 3 to 5 inches possible, the weather service said.
"Heavier snow showers look to begin in the mountains west of the I-25 corridor by early evening Wednesday, then spread east through the nighttime hours and into Thursday afternoon," Gazette news partner KKTV reported.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph A 30% chance of snow, mainly after 2 p.m. Widespread freezing fog before 9 a.m.
Thursday: Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 32 degrees and light and variable winds between 5 to 10 mph in the morning. A 40% chance of snow before 11 a.m.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 44 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.