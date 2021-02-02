Tuesday will be particularly warm in Colorado Springs with temperatures reaching the 60s, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicts.
Sunny skies are expected with a high of 61 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph according to the weather service.
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 33 degrees with mostly clear skies and winds around 5 mph, the agency said.
Wednesday will be even warmer with a high of 63 degrees with some gusty breezes. Wednesday night is expected to bring snow, the weather service said.
"Temps will plummet into the 20s and 30s with strong wind for many," Gazette news partner 9News reported. "We will also see the opportunity for snow showers on Thursday during the day.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 63 degrees. Breezy, with winds between 5 to 10 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the morning.
Thursday: Partly sunny with a high near 36 degrees and winds between 10 to 15 mph. A 30% chance of snow.
Friday: Mostly sunny with a high near 42 degrees and winds betweem 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high near 38 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.