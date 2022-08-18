Colorado Springs residents can expect a sunny day with a high near 85. Early morning, patchy fog is possible, but the National Weather Service anticipates it will clear by 7 a.m.
Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 53. Wind today will be calm and north at 5-15 mph, becoming east northeast in the afternoon.
Tomorrow will see a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. The National Weather Service expects rainfall amounts will not exceed one tenth of an inch.
Patchy morning fog will be possible across portions of southern CO through 8 AM. Fog could be locally dense at times across the San Luis Valley. Take care if you are traveling across the region this morning. #cowx pic.twitter.com/lVJr29rLF5— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) August 18, 2022
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today: Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 85. North wind 5-15 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.
Friday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 82. North wind 5-15 mph becoming east southeast in the morning. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Northeast wind 10-15 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. North wind 5-15 mph becoming south southeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 5-15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.