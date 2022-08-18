Sun rise at Pikes Peak

Colorado Springs residents can expect sunny skies today with a high near 85. Morning fog is possible, but the National Weather Service expects that to clear by 7 a.m. This is a live view of the northeast Pikes Peak Camera, catching the sun rising. 

 City of Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs residents can expect a sunny day with a high near 85. Early morning, patchy fog is possible, but the National Weather Service anticipates it will clear by 7 a.m.

Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 53. Wind today will be calm and north at 5-15 mph, becoming east northeast in the afternoon. 

Thursday forecast

The weather forecast for southern Colorado today. The best chance for showers and thunder storms will be over the eastern plains and in the mountains. 

Tomorrow will see a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. The National Weather Service expects rainfall amounts will not exceed one tenth of an inch. 

Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service

Today: Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 85. North wind 5-15 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.

Friday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 82. North wind 5-15 mph becoming east southeast in the morning. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Northeast wind 10-15 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. North wind 5-15 mph becoming south southeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 5-15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments