Warm temperatures will continue to persist in Colorado Springs Thursday, accompanied by high winds and blowing dust.

Expect partly sunny skies and a high of 79 degrees. Wind blowing in from the south is expected to increase throughout the day, ranging from 5 to 25 mph, with gusts reaching upwards of 35 mph. Blowing dust is forecast for the afternoon, mainly after 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

A fire weather watch will remain in effect from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Thursday night due to high winds, low humidity and warm temperatures.

Looking ahead into Thursday night, expect areas of blowing dust in the early evening, mainly before 9 p.m. Expect mostly cloudy conditions, with a low bottoming out at 41 degrees. High winds are expected to decrease throughout the night, ranging from 10 to 25 mph.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Friday: Showers are likely with thunderstorms expected in the afternoon. Expect mostly cloudy conditions, with a high of 51 degrees. There’s a 60% chance of precipitation.

Saturday: Expect sunny skies and a high of 57 degrees. There's a 40% chance of snow showers, mainly in the morning.

Sunday: Sunny skies are in the forecast, with a high of 67 degrees.

Monday: Expect mostly sunny skies, and a high reaching 72 degrees.