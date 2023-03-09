It’s going to be another foggy morning in Colorado Springs Thursday with increasing temperatures and sun heading into the afternoon.

Expect patchy fog rolling through the area, mainly before 7 a.m., otherwise mostly sunny skies are in the forecast with a high of 55 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Looking into Thursday night, expect partly cloudy conditions, with a low bottoming out at 22 degrees.

Spring is in the air looking at the weekend forecast, with temperatures in the 60s for Friday and Saturday. There are chances of rain scattered throughout the weekend, with temps dropping back down to the high 40s Sunday.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high reaching 65 degrees.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high of 62 degrees. There’s a 50% chance of rain in the afternoon.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high of 47 degrees. There’s a 40% chance of rain and snow between noon and 2 p.m., and a chance of rain after 2 p.m.

Monday: Partly sunny skies, with a high of 50 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny conditions are in the forecast, with a high of 61 degrees.