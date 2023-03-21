Warm temperatures are in the forecast to welcome the change of season in Colorado Springs with sunny skies, and chances of rain scattered throughout the week.

Expect partly sunny skies with a high of 57 degrees Tuesday. A breeze will roll through in the afternoon from the northwest ranging from 5-15 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Looking into Tuesday night, clear skies are in the forecast with a low bottoming out at 37 degrees.

There’s a slight chance of rain on the radar for Wednesday afternoon, mainly after 3 p.m. Otherwise, expect sunny skies and warm temps with a high of 63 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high of 63 degrees. There’s a 20% chance of rain showers after 3 p.m.

Thursday: Expect mostly sunny skies with a high reaching 51 degrees.

Friday: Partly sunny skies are in the forecast with a high of 49 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 45 degrees.

Sunday: Expect mostly cloudy conditions, with a high of 37 degrees. There’s a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon.