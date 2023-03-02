Colorado Springs is forecast to see mild temperatures Thursday, with a slight chance of snow on the radar for Friday.

Partly sunny skies are expected for Thursday with a high of 38 degrees. Wind coming from the north will range from 5-15 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Looking into Thursday night, expect partly cloudy skies with a low of 21 degrees.

There’s a 20% chance of snow in the forecast for Friday night, mainly before 11 p.m. Otherwise, partly sunny skies are expected with a high reaching 49 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 44 degrees. Breezy conditions are in the forecast with winds ranging from 10 to 20 mph, with gusts reaching up to 30 mph.

Sunday. Sunny skies are in the forecast with a high of 55 degrees. Expect breezy conditions with a southeast wind ranging from 15 to 25 mph. Wind gusts could reach up to 40 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 52. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the morning.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 44. South southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.