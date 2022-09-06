Colorado Springs residents can expect warm, sunny conditions and mostly clear skies on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Temperatures are expected to reach 89 degrees, the weather service predicts. Wind speeds should vary between 5 and 15 mph for most of the day.
The hottest Sept. 6 on record was in 2020, when the high reached a searing 97 degrees, according to NWS data.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service:
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 89. West wind 5 to 15 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 79. North northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.
Saturday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 74. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon