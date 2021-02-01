Monday kicks off a mild start to the week with several days of warmth to follow in Colorado Springs, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicts.
Monday is forecast to be partly sunny with a high of 56 degrees and winds around 5 mph according to the weather service.
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 28 degrees, with partly cloudy skies and winds around 5 mph, the agency said.
Temperatures are expected to jump into the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday with a chance of snow Wednesday night, the weather service said.
"Temps will plummet into the 20s and 30s with strong wind for many. We will also see the opportunity for snow showers on Thursday during the day." Gazette news partner KKTV reported.
"Friday will be mainly dry but we stay cold, with highs in the 30s and 40s," KKTV said. "Another wave of energy pushes in Friday night and may bring another dose of moisture to the region into Saturday."
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Tuesday: Sunny with a high near 60 degrees and winds around 5 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 61 degrees and winds around 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 36 degrees and winds around 10 mph. A 40% chance of snow.
Friday: Mostly sunny with a high near 42 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.