Colorado Springs is expected to warm up Monday with temperatures in the 50s, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Monday is likely to be sunny with temperatures expected to reach a high of 56 degrees and winds around 10 mph, according to the weather service.
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 24 degrees with clear skies and light winds between 5 and 10 mph, the agency said.
Tuesday's high is supposed to be even warmer than Monday. Chances of snow return Tuesday night and stick around until Thursday. Temperatures warm up again Friday, the weather service said.
"Early Wednesday we could see a few snow showers and potentially freezing drizzle," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "Heavier snow showers look to begin in the mountains west of the I-25 corridor by early evening Wednesday, then spread east through the nighttime hours and into Thursday afternoon."
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27 degrees and winds between 10 to 15 mph. A slight chance of snow and freezing drizzle before 8 a.m., then a chance of snow. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 33 degrees. Light and variable winds between 5 to 10 mph in the morning. A 40% chance of snow, mainly before noon.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 43 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.